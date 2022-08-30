President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Commitee Bui Thi Hoa. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) will target the provision of comprehensive support for people living in difficult circumstances during the 2022-2027 period, according to freshly-elected President of the VRC Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa.



She said that in this tenure, the association will focus its assistance on poor fishermen and children with disabilities.



Besides support for the poor and those in need to leave no one behind, the VRC will give priority to these two groups through two main programmes: "Safety for poor and disadvantaged fishermen" and "Nutrition for poor and disabled children".



Hoa stressed the importance of building an “ecosystem” to connect all assistance sources with recipients to offer them access to support in a more comprehensive fashion.



For example, fishermen will not only be provided with life jackets, but also supported in terms of livelihoods, skills and housing.



In the new term, the association will concentrate on clarifying coordination mechanisms for humanitarian activities.





A zero dong market for disadvantaged people. (Photo: VNA)

There is a need for clear organisation and allocation to avoid overlapping, abuse and spontaneity, and create transparency and clarity for these activities, she stressed.



It is also important to connect members of Red Cross Societies at all levels, volunteers and those involved in humanitarian activities nationwide, and bring into full play their role for this work, added the VRC leader.



Hoa was elected President of the VRC Central Committee for the 2022-2027 tenure at the association’s 11th National Congress held on August 30./.