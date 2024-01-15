A gas range component production line of the Japanese-invested Paloma Vietnam Co. Ltd in the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and economic zones (EZs) in the Red River Delta granted investment registration certificates to 487 projects in 2023, including 390 foreign direct investment (FDI) and 97 domestic direct investment (DDI) projects, up 63.35% compared to last year’s figure.



Total new and adjusted investment capital in FDI projects reached 13.17 billion USD last year, a year-on-year increase of 74.6% and 99.1 trillion VND (4 billion USD) in domestic ones, a year-on-year hike of 107.1%. Localities with outstanding performances are Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Bac Ninh, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Hung Yen and Ha Nam.

The management boards of IPs, EPZs and EZs in the Red River Delta have proactively monitored the operations of enterprises with a view to promptly advising provincial and city People's Committees in the region on measures to remove difficulties for them and stabilise production and business, according to Tran Van Kien, head of Ha Nam IPs Management Board. Therefore, investment projects in the region have been implemented quickly, ensuring their progress and positively contributing to local socio-economic development.

Total revenue of FDI enterprises in the region's IPs, EPZs and EZ topped 142.8 billion USD, up 20.5% compared to 2022 and that of the DDI business sector hit 475.5 trillion VND, up 35.1%. They contributed 8.48 billion USD and 29.4 trillion VND, respectively, to the State budget last year.

The Red River Delta region is home to 11 EZs with a total area of 442,224 hectares and 179 IPs and EPZs with a total area of 49,348 hectares, of which 99 zones have been put into operation.

Kien said that this year the boards will focus on making recommendations for the design of investment policies suitable for each industry in order to attract quality FDI capital, and the organisation of investment promotion activities and policy dialogues with enterprises on measures to tackle difficulties facing them, especially those relating to administrative procedures and land issues./.