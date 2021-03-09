Reference exchange rate continues going up
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on March 9, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,899 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,505 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks rose.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,930 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from March 8.
BIDV added 20 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,155 VND/USD.
Vietinbank raised the buying rate by 17 VND to 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate by 12 VND to 23,150 VND/USD./.