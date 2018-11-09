State Bank of Vietnam continues to adjust the daily reference exchange rate down on November 9 to 22,723 VND per USD (Source: Vietcombank)

- The State Bank of Vietnam continued to adjust the daily reference exchange rate down on November 9 to 22,723 VND per USD, 2 VND lower than the rate on the previous day (November 8).With the current trading band of + /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,404 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,042 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated depending on each bank.Vietcombank reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,360 VND/USD.BIDV kept both rates unchanged from November 8, listing the buying rate at 23,275 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,365 VND/USD.Techcombank kept the buying rate unchanged at 23,260 VND/USD and raised the selling rate by 5 VND to 23,370 VND/USD.In the week from Nov 5-9, the reference exchange rate was adjusted down on Monday to 22,725 VND per USD, but up on the next two days. The trend was reversed on Thursday and the rate ended the week at 22,723 VND/USD.The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations throughout the week, with the rates at Vietcombank ending the week lower than the rates at the week’s start.The rates at BIDV changed during the week but ended the week at the same level as on Monday.Meanwhile, the rates at Techcombank ended the week slightly higher than the rates on Monday. -VNA