Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on November 15, down 1 VND from the previous day (November 14).

With the current trading band of  +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,838 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,450 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.

At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both unchanged from the same time on November 14.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Techcombank revised up both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,133 VND/USD and 23,273 VND/USD ./.
