Reference exchange rate down 1 VND hinh anh 1Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,757 VND/USD on August 1, down 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,944 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,569 VND/USD.

At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.

At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,485 VND/USD (buying) and 23,855 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of July 31.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,540 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,840 VND/USD./.
VNA