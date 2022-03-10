Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 10 hinh anh 1Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,162 VND/USD on March 10, down 10 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw a decrease.

At 8:27am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,980 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from March 9.

BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling)./.

