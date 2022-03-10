Business Infographic (interactive) Import-export value up 13% in first two months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 108.5 billion USD in the first two months of this year, up 13 percent compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office reported on February 28.

Business Insiders urge shift to export through official channels to China A meeting held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on March 9 pointed out the urgent need to shift from unofficial and small-scale shipment to export through official channels to China.

Business Agricultural leaders work to save honey exports to US While more than 85 percent of the local honey exports go to the US, Vietnam is at risk of losing the market due to the possible highest tax ever in an anti-dumping case.

Business MoIT keen to bolster economic cooperation with US firms The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will focus on some cooperation fields with the US this year and hopes to receive support from businesses of the country, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai has said when meeting a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi.