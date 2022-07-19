Reference exchange rate down 21 VND on July 19
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar was set at 23,221 VND/USD on July 19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,221 VND/USD on July 19, down 21 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,920 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,527 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks tended to decrease.
At 8:40am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,590 VND/USD, unchanged from July 18.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,580 VND/USD./.