Business Infographic Aquatic exports surge nearly 40% in H1 Aquatic exports maintained the over-1-billion-USD benchmark in June 2022, 24% higher than the same period last year. The figure surpassed 5.76 billion USD in the first half, posting a year-on-year surge of 39.6%.

Business Gold prices plunge on July 18 Vietnam’s gold prices saw a historic one-day fall on July 18, going down by 4 million VND (170 USD) a tael.

Business Petrovietnam takes lead in international cooperation The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is considered a pioneer economic group in international cooperation and investment expansion abroad. PV has a total of 11 oil and gas contracts currently in the implementation phase in nine countries and territories worldwide.

Business Vietnam, India working to promote trade ties More than 150 Indian firms operating in different spheres in India attended a trade promotion programme held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade in New Delhi on July 18.