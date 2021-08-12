Reference exchange rate down 26 VND on August 12
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND/USD on August 12, down 26 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND/USD on August 12, down 26 VND from the previous day.
With the trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,846 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,980 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks this morning all dropped strongly.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,900 VND/USD, both down 80 VND from the rates at the same hour on August 11.
BIDV cut 70 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,710 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,910 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank reduced the buying rate by 85 VND to 22,695 VND/USD and the selling rate by 65 VND to 22,915 VND/USD./.