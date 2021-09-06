Reference exchange rate down 3 VND after National Day holiday
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,106 VND/USD on September 6, down 3 VND from the rate set on the day before the four-day National Day holiday (September 1).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,106 VND/USD on September 6, down 3 VND from the rate set on the day before the four-day National Day holiday (September 1).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,799 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,412 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,645 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,875 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from September 1.
On the contrary, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,675 VND/USD (buying) and 22,875 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged at 22,650 VND/USD (buying) and 22,870 VND/USD (selling)./.