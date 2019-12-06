Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on December 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on December 6, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from December 5.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank raised both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,089 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,229 VND/USD.
During the week from December 2 to 6, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend in the first two days then turned around to go up for the next two days before declining again on the last day. Overall, the rate ended the week up 7 VND.
The rates listed at commercial banks generally ended the week lower than those on Monday./.