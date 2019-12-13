Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on December 13 hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND/USD on December 13, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,465 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight changes.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from December 12.

 BIDV also cut 10 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from December 9-13, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down 3 VND from the rate on Monday.

The rates listed at most commercial banks also dropped compared to the first day of the week./.
VNA