Business Innovation challenge for SMEs launched The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2020 was officially launched on December 12 to support the development of Vietnam’s rising technology eco-system.

Business Vietnam Airlines offers nearly 70,000 cheap tickets for Tet National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on December 12 that it is offering nearly 70,000 tickets priced from 199,000 VND (8.65 USD) per flight, exclusive of taxes and fees, to serve travelling demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business Vietnam’s foreign trade to exceed 500 billion USD in 2019 Vietnam’s foreign trade turnover is likely to surpass 500 billion USD in 2019, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a press conference in Hanoi on December 12.

Business PM hails contributions by Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee The impressive results of cooperation in trade and investment between Vietnam and Japan in recent years were greatly contributed by the Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee under the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.