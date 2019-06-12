Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,056 VND per USD on June 12, down 5 VND from the previous day (June 11).With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,747 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,365 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to drop.At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,400 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from the same time on June 11.BIDV cut 25 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,280 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,400 VND/USD.Meanwhile, Techcombank reduced both rates by 30 VND to 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23,400 VND/USD (selling).-VNA