Reference exchange rate down 5 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,631 VND/USD on December 23. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,631 VND/USD on December 23, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,449 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:32 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,780 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from the end of December 22.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 20 VND to 23,490 VND/USD (buying) and 23,800 VND/USD (selling)./.