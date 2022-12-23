Business Vietnam to become RoK’s third largest trade partner Vietnam is expected to surpass Japan to become the third largest trade partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK), just behind China and the US, according to the newswire world.kbs.co.kr.

Business Infographic Vietnam's global import-export ranking can be improved According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam's import and export turnover reached 700 billion USD (As of mid-December 2022). It is notable that Vietnam surpassed developed countries in the region to rank second in ASEAN.

Videos Durian exports to China up sharply In the first month of being exported through official channels, durian exports to China in October rose 40 fold over October last year.

Business German firms interested in Phu Yen development potential A delegation of Phu Yen province, led by Cao Thi Hoa An, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council, is paying a working visit to Germany from December 20-23 to seek investment opportunities here.