Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,631 VND/USD on December 23, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,449 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:32 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,780 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from the end of December 22.

Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 20 VND to 23,490 VND/USD (buying) and 23,800 VND/USD (selling)./.
