Reference exchange rate down 6 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,134 VND per USD on January 13, down 6 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,134 VND per USD on January 13, down 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,827 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,440 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 12.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the rates at Vietinbank were adjusted down 7 VND from January 12 to 22,918 VND/USD (buying) and 23,161 VND/USD (selling)./.