Business Opportunities for commodity exports via e-commerce Food, beverages, and agricultural products can be viewed as the commodity groups which have enjoyed robust growth through e-commerce platforms, with each of them anticipated to see plenty of room for further development, heard a workshop in HCM City.

Business An Giang has new solar power The Sao Mai-An Giang solar power plant, invested by the Sao Mai Group in the southern province of An Giang, has been completed and expects to generate nearly 400 million kWh of electricity to the national grid each year, the group announced on January 12.

Business Vietnam-Germany joint committee on economic cooperation holds first meeting The first meeting of the Vietnam-Germany Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation was held online on January 12, during which participants discussed the cooperation possibilities in industry and trade, manufacturing-processing, energy, and education-training.