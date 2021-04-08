Business Aquatic product exports hit 1.64 bln USD in Q1 The export of key aquatic products posted strong rises in many markets in the first quarter of 2021, increasing Vietnam’s aquatic export turnover by 3 percent to 1.64 billion USD.

Business Infographic CPI inches up 0.29% in Q1 The average CPI in the first quarter of this year rose by 0.29 percent, the lowest increase for Q1 recorded in the last 20 years, while Q1’s core inflation picked up 0.67 percent.

Business Large farm produce processing factory inaugurated in Lao Cai A 42 billion VND (1.82 million USD) vegetable and fruit processing factory was put into operation in Vung Lai commune, Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on April 7.

Business Vietnam, Saudi Arabia work to boost bilateral cooperation Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung and Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Bandar AlKhamies co-chaired the fourth session of the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation via videoconference on April 7.