Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on April 8
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,221 VND per USD on April 8, down 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,917 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,526 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,180 VND/USD, both unchanged from the previous day.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 5 VND, listed the buying rate at 22,985 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,185 VND/USD.
Vietinbank listed the buying rate at 22,935 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,185 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from April 7./.