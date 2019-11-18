Business Vingroup Chairman listed among world’s 50 theme park influencers Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong has been named among the top 50 theme park influencers in the world for his innovation and creativity in the global theme park industry in 2019.

Business MoF to give tax incentives to automobile manufacturers Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to look at taxes and fees related to automobile manufacturing and assembly in order to help the sector grow.

Business Steel products experience slow consumption in October Consumption of steel products, especially colour-coated steel, declined in October while production continued to rise, according to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA).

Business Phu Yen calls for WB’s support in infrastructure, economic development The south central coastal province of Phu Yen has called for the World Bank (WB)’s provision of official development assistance (ODA) and soft loans for infrastructure and economic development in the locality.