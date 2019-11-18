Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,140 VND per USD on November 18, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 15).
Illustrative photo
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,834 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,445 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both unchanged from the same time on November 15.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Techcombank added 1 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,134 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,274 VND/USD.
During the week from November 11 to 15, the daily reference exchange rate started the week down but then followed an upward trend before going down on the last day. It ended the week 14 VND higher than the rate on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks remained stable throughout the week with almost no changes./.