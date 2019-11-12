Reference exchange rate goes up 9 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 12, up 9 VND from the previous day (November 11).
With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,833 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,445 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the same time on November 11, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank reduced both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,129 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,269 VND/USD./.