Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,652 VND/USD on May 16, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial bank during the day is 24,834 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,600 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of May 15.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,250 VND/USD (buying) and 23,620 VND/USD (selling)./.