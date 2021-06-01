Reference exchange rate revised down 18 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on June 1, down 18 VND from the previous day.
Reference exchange rate revised down 18 VND. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on June 1, down 18 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,810 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,423 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,915 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,145 VND/USD, unchanged from May 31.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,945 (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank cut both rates by 2 VND, listing at 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,143 VND/USD (selling)./.