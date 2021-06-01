Business Nearly 60,000 firms temporarily suspend, stop operations in five months As many as 59,800 businesses temporarily suspended or stopped their operations to await dissolution procedures and completed dissolution procedures in the first five months of 2021, up 23 percent year-on-year.

Business Novaland to invest more in satellite urban, resort properties Giant property developer Novaland Investment Group Corporation (NVL) owned more than 4,894 ha of land bank by the end of 2020, with 1,394 ha in central Ho Chi Minh City and satellite urban areas, and 3,500 ha for resort projects.