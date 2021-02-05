Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on February 5
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND per USD on February 5 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,154 VND per USD on February 5, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,848 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, both unchanged from February 4.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,910 VND/USD (buying) and 23,110 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Vietinbank maintained the same rates as on February 4 at 22,868 VND/USD (buying) and 23,115 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 1 to 5, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated but ended the week up 3 VND from Monday. The rates at commercial banks were mostly lower at the end of the week./.