Reference exchange rate up 10 VND
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on June 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,824 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,437 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw a slight reduction.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from June 2.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, listing at 22,940 (buying) and 23,140 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank also lowered both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,140 VND/USD./.