Business Firms in pandemic-hit Bac Ninh, Bac Giang assisted to resume operations The northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, which have been hardest stricken by the COVID-19 pandemic, are working to help local enterprises resume operations, while ensuring the health of their workers, local leaders said on June 2.

Business Vietnamese farm produce introduced to Japan Vietnamese farm produce, mostly fruits and vegetables, dried food, aquatic products and beverages, were introduced during the Vietnam – Japan trade teleconference on June 2.