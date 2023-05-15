Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,652 VND/USD on May 15, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 12).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial bank during the day is 24,834 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,469 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.
At 8:15 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,305 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,605 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of May 12.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23.,630 VND/USD (selling)./.