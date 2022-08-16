Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on August 16
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,173 VND/USD on August 16. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,173 VND/USD on August 16, up 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,868 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,478 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,265 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,545 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of August 15.
Vietcombank also added 10 VND to both rates, listing at 23,230 VND/USD (buying) and 23,540 VND/USD (selling)./.