Business QR payments help small vendors Despite having no small cash in his pocket, Hoang Duong can still pay for his cup of tea to a vendor in Quan Thanh street, Hanoi, by scanning a QR code from his smartphone even though the cost is only 3,000 VND (0.13 USD).

Business Infographic Vietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.

Business Vietnam Maritime Administration formulates green port criteria The Vietnam Maritime Administration is gathering comments on a proposed set of criteria for recognising green ports.

Business PetroVietnam rolls out measures to facilitate energy transition Despite various difficulties, the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has rolled out measures to keep operations buoyant in the current situation and to engage in energy transition based on the future of the industry.