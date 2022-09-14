Business US probe conclusion deadline on Vietnamese plywood imports extended The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has once again announced the extension of the deadline for issuing its final conclusion on an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax evasion investigation into hardwood plywood imported from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Technology - key to advanced manufacturing sector The manufacturing sector is a driving force behind economic growth, but manufacturers are still outcompeted by foreign rivals when it comes to core technologies, according to insiders.

Business Vietnam’s quest to turn fruit export potential into power A number of fruits grown in Vietnam have successfully entered high value and challenging markets and the country is constantly seeking ways to beef up its economic power via fruit exports.