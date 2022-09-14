Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on Sept 14
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,257 VND/USD on September 14, up 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,954 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,559 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks all rose.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,380 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,690 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from September 13.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 30 VND, listing at 23,415 VND/USD (buying) and 23,695 VND/USD (selling)./.