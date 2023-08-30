Business Programme launched, calling on start-ups to address issues The National Innovation Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Japan Trade Promotion Agency (JETRO) and the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on August 29 held a ceremony to announce the programme “Inno Vietnam – Japan Fast Track Pitch 2023” (Vietnam – Japan Innovation: The Road to Success) in Hanoi.

Business Eight-month veggie, fruit exports up 57.5% Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits in the first eight months of 2023, up 57.5% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Dong Thap, China's Guangxi eye stronger trade ties A workshop updating information related to regulations on agro-aquatic export to the Chinese market, and promoting connections between businesses of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China was held in Cao Lanh city on August 29.

Business Int'l apparel, textiles trade fair to be held in HCM City next year The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, co-organisers announced on August 29 at a press conference.