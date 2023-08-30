Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on August 30
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,978 VND/USD on August 30, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,176 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,779 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,980 VND/USD (buying) and 24,350 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of August 29.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 24,025 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,325 VND/USD./.