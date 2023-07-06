Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on July 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,828 VND/USD on July 6, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,019 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,636 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates were stable.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,600 VND/USD (buying) and 23,900 VND/USD (selling), both unchanged from the previous session.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,550 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,920 VND/USD./.
