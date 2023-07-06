Business Close to 180 trillion USD raised through G-bond auctions in first half The State Treasury raised over 179.89 trillion VND (7.57 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via 84 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first six months of 2023.

Business Over 1.8 bln USD pour into corporate bonds in H1 The total value of corporate bond issuances was recorded at 42.783 trillion VND (1.86 billion USD) in the first half, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC).

Business Vietnam fisheries technology exhibition in full swing The first-ever Vietnam Fisheries Technology Exhibition (FISTECH 2023) opened in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on July 5, featuring around 100 booths from nearly 100 domestic and international firms and organisations.