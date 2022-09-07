Business Ireland pledges to create breakthrough in Vietnam’s dairy sector Ireland will provide high-quality dairy products for the Vietnamese market, thus creating a breakthrough in the dairy sector, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. told a seminar in Hanoi on September 6.

Business Hai Phong city fosters online tourism promotion The northern city of Hai Phong has debuted the “Hai Phong City Tour” digital map, an online tourism platform, and a tourism promotion campaign on TikTok.