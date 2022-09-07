Reference exchange rate up 16 VND on September 7
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,261 VND/USD on September 7, up 16 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,261 VND/USD on September 7, up 16 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,958 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,563 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks were stable.
At 8:35am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,400 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of transactions on September 6.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,370 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,680 VND/USD, the same as the closing rates on September 6./.