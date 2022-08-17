Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on August 17
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,192 VND/USD on August 17, up 19 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,887 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,497 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks showed little change.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,265 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,545 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of August 16.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,230 VND/USD (buying) and 23,540 VND/USD (selling)./.