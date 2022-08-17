Business Japanese firm buys 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s power company JERA Inc., a power generation company of Japan, has signed a deal to buy a 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC) to tap the Southeast Asian nation's growing demand for electricity and further its own decarbonisation efforts, Nikkei Asia reported.

Business Week of OCOP products launched in Hanoi A week introducing and popularising One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, fruits and farm produce was launched in Hanoi on August 16.