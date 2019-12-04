Business Hanoi expects to overfulfil many yearly targets Hanoi expects to overfulfil seven out of 22 targets set for this year, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung reported to the municipal People’s Council on December 3.

Sci-Tech Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms debuts The Vietnam E-Pavilion on e-commerce platforms was rolled out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s E-Commerce and Digital Economy Department in Ho Chi Minh City on December 2.

Business More support policies needed to boost startups, innovation Vietnamese startups needs more support institutions and policies to reach their goals, said President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc on December 2.

Business Garment export target of 40 billion USD may be reached The domestic textile and garment industry is expected to reach its export revenue target of 40 billion USD this year despite facing many difficulties, said Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS). ​