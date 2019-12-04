Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on December 4
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,159 VND/USD on December 4, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,853 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,464 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight reductions.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from December 3.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank cut 11 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,092 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,232 VND/USD./.