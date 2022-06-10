Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on June 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,065 VND/USD on June 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,756 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,373 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,990 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from the rates at the end of June 9.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 35 VND and 5 VND, respectively, listing the buying rate at 23,015 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,295 VND/USD./.