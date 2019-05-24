The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,066 VND per USD on May 24, up 3 VND from the previous day (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,066 VND per USD on May 24, up 3 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,757 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,375 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight rises compared to May 23.At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,335 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,455 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the same time on May 23.BIDV raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,340 VND/USD (buying) and 23,460 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,310 VND/USD (buying) and 23,450 VND/USD (selling).This week (from May 20 to 24), the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday and kept unchanged on the next day before going down for two consecutive days. It was raised again on the last day of the week.As a result, the rate ended the week down 3 VND from the week’s first day.-VNA