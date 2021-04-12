The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on April 12 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on April 12, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (April 9).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,914 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,523 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight changes.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,945 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,155 VND/USD, down 5 VND from April 9.

BIDV reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,170 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietinbank kept both rates unchanged at 22,915 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD.

During the week from April 5 to April 9, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed a downward trend and ended the week down 22 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning.



The rates at commercial banks fluctuated but ended the week generally higher than those at the opening of the week./.