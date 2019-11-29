Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on November 29
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on November 29, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, which have stayed unchanged for the past several days.
BIDV increased the buying rate by 30 VND to 23,140 VND/USD but kept the selling rate unchanged from the same time on the previous morning at 23,260 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank cut 1 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,127 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD.
During the week from November 25 to 29, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, gaining a total 8 VND.
The rates listed at commercial banks were rather stable throughout the week, with VCB kept the same rates from Monday to Friday. The rates at BIDV and Techcombank ended the week slightly higher than those on Monday./.