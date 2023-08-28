Reference exchange rate up 44 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,942 VND/USD on August 28, up 44 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 25).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,139 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,744 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,820 VND/USD (buying) and 24,190 VND/USD (selling), both up 40 VND from the end of August 25.
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,875 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,175 VND/USD.
During the week from August 21-25, the State Bank of Vietnam’s reference exchange rate increased 45 VND. The rate experienced a sharp decrease at the beginning of the week on August 21, narrowed the decline momentum on the next day, and rebounded from August 23 to August 25./.