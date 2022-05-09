Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on May 9, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 6).
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on May 9. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,828 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,441 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,780 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,090 VND/USD, both unchanged from May 6.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,810 VND/USD (buying) and 23,090 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 2-6, after the two national holidays at the beginning of the week, the daily reference exchange rate went down on Wednesday, stayed unchanged on Thursday before going up on Friday to end the week up 2 VND./.