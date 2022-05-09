Business Vietnam Airlines resumes Kuala Lumpur-Hanoi route A Vietnam Airlines flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur landed safely at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi at night on May 7, making it the first operated by the national flag carrier between the two capitals after 26 months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Obstacles get in the way of e-tax payments The launch of e-tax was expected to facilitate tax declaration and tax payment, but some firms are still finding it difficult to fulfil their financial duties via the online portal.

Business MoIT facilitates development of two industrial supporting centres The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is carrying out procedures for infrastructure investment for two centres facilitating industrial development in the northern and southern regions, according to the ministry's Industry Agency.