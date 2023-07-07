Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on July 7
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,920 VND/USD on July 7, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,024 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,641 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates decreased.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,565 VND/USD (buying) and 23,865 VND/USD (selling), both down 15 VND from the previous session.
Vietcombank also cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,520 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,890 VND/USD./.