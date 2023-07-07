Business PV GAS to receive first imported LNG shipment Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) is expected to receive the first imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from supplier Shell on July 10.

Business Government, SMEs work to seek ways for navigating challenges Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting between permanent Government members and the executive committee of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Hanoi on July 6 to seek solutions to challenges facing SMEs.

Business Vietjet offers 77% discounted tickets on both domestic and int’l routes Budget airline Vietjet Air is offering millions of tickets with discounts up to 77% on July 7 at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, together with 100,000 VND E-Vouchers.

Business Vietnam, Chile push forward trade Vietnam highly values Chile’s role and always considers Chile one of its top important partners in the region, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Sergio Narea during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.