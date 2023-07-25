Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on July 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on July 25, up 7 VND from the previous session.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,948 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,573 VND/USD. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,948 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,573 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,465 VND/USD (buying) and 23,835 VND/USD (selling), both up 10 VND from the end of July 24.
Meanwhile, BIDV also raised both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,525 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,825 VND/USD./.