Reference exchange rate up 8 VND
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,324 VND/USD on September 23 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,324 VND/USD on September 23, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,023 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,624 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at many commercial banks dropped.
At 8:27am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,565 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,845 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of September 22.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,535 VND/USD (buying) and 23,845 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from September 19-23, the reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend. It ended the week up 29 VND./.