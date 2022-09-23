Business Bangkok workshop highlights opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs in Vietnam Thai officials highlighted numerous opportunities for their country’s entrepreneurs to do business and trade with Vietnam, at a workshop held in Bangkok on September 22.

Business Total fishery output reaches 6.75 million tonnes in nine months Total fishery output in the first nine months of this year is estimated at 6.75 million tonnes, up 2.7% from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Thai Binh seeks investment from Republic of Korea A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, held a conference in Seoul on Sept. 22 to call for investment from RoK firms into the province.

Business Vinfast, Ahamove launch delivery service using e-bike Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast and Ahamove Instant Services JSC have jointly launched AhaFast, the first electric bike-based delivery service in Vietnam.