Business Head of Government delegation for int'l economic trade negotiations appointed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has just appointed Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan as head of the Government delegation for international economy and trade negotiations.

Business Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation with WB in sustainable clean energy Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang on July 4 expressed her hope that Vietnam and the World Bank (WB) will step up their cooperation in the time ahead, prioritising the improvement of energy efficiency and sustainable clean energy.

Business Vietnam still “an FDI darling”: Singaporean bank Vietnam’s 2023 growth is below-trend amid global external headwinds, but its position as a manufacturing FDI darling remains intact, DBS, Singapore’s leading consumer bank, said in a report released on July 3.