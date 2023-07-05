Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on July 5
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,813 VND/USD on July 5. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,813 VND/USD on July 5, up 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,003 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,622 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates were down from the end of transactions of the previous day.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,535 VND/USD (buying) and 23,835 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from July 4.
Vietcombank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,500 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,870 VND/USD./.