Business Infographic FDI reaches over 2.1 billion USD in January The inflow of foreign investment into Vietnam hit over 2.1 billion as of January 20, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, marking good signals for the country's investment attraction, the latest report from the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) showed.

Business Quang Ninh, Dak Lak see positive signs in tourism recovery The northern province of Quang Ninh welcomed over 300,000 visitors to its tourist sites in the six-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 31 to February 5, earning around 400 billion VND (17.6 million USD).

Business Non-life insurance enterprises expand in market Over the past year, the economic situation has changed a lot due to the pandemic, which has affected non-life insurance revenue, but many businesses still achieved high profits.

Business Bank stocks expect a promising year in 2022: experts Analysts of many foreign investment funds and local securities companies expect bank stocks will continue to record positive results in 2022.