Reference exchange rate up 9 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,090 VND/USD on February 8, up 9 VND from the previous day (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,782 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,397 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,500 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,810 VND/USD, unchanged from February 7.
BIDV also kept its both rates unchanged at 22,530 VND/USD (buying) and 22,810 VND/USD (selling)./.