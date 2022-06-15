Business Vietnam attends 53rd International Fair of Algiers Vietnam's typical products, including rice, tea, coffee, traditional long dress and palm-leaf conical hats, are being showcased at the 53rd International Fair of Algiers held at the Safex Exhibition Centre under the slogan “For a strategic partnership.”

Business Vietnam attends 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien joined trade ministers and senior officials from 164 member countries of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) that took place in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 12-15.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on June 15 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 15, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Deputy PM urges faster progress of Long Thanh International Airport project To keep Long Thanh International Airport project on schedule, the Government has established an inter-disciplinary working team of officials from the Ministries of Transport, and Construction and a deputy minister of transport will visit the construction site weekly to push the pace of the project.