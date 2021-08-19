Regional countries report staggering rise in COVID-19 cases
The Philippine Department of Health on August 19 recorded 14,895 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest daily number since the start of the pandemic in the country.
A health worker administrates COVID-19 vaccine shot in Manila, Philippines. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine Department of Health on August 19 recorded 14,895 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest daily number since the start of the pandemic in the country.
The total number of cases in the country so far is 1.79 million, while the number of deaths has increased to 30,881 after an additional 258 cases on the day.
On the same day, Cambodia announced the discovery of more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 at a drug rehabilitation center.
The Department of Health of Banteay Meanchey province said 601 out of a total of 660 patients undergoing drug addiction treatment at Phnum Bak New Life Center, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Currently, the Department of Health and the Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth of the province are coordinating with relevant authorities to implement active measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19./.