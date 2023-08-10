Society PM chairs emulation-commendation council’s meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Emulation-Commendation Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, chaired the sixth meeting of the council in Hanoi on August 10 to review its performance in the first seven months of this year, set tasks for the rest of the year, and discuss proposals.

Society Indian Film Festival to wow cinephiles As part of India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival, a film festival taking place from August 13-15 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to wow cinephiles.

Society Actions for Vietnamese AO victims Sixty-two years have passed since the US Army started to drop tens of millions of tons of the toxic chemical Agent Orange (AO) over Vietnam, but its catastrophic impact lingers to this day. Over the years, the Party and the State have paid due regard to care for and offer support to AO victims, helping them overcome the challenges and integrate into the community.

Society Vietnam marks first stop for Pacific Partnership 2023 The Pacific Partnership has returned to Tuy Hoa city in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on August 9 to commence the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.