Regional students learn about ASEAN
Jakarta (VNA) – Thailand’s Mahidol University in coordination with Kyushu University of Japan is holding a programme to learn about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for students from ASEAN member countries, Japan, China and Pakistan.
The online programme named ASEAN in Today’s World (AsTW) is taking place from March 7-18 with the participation of 40 university students.
It is intended to help the students deepen their knowledge about ASEAN, East Asia affairs, as well as Asian languages and cultures.
In his remarks, Ekkaphab Phanthavongo, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community highlighted that "as citizens of the region, understanding the diversity, strength and potential of ASEAN in today’s world is fundamental in enabling us to support ASEAN community building effort and maximise its potential in the future.’’
Dr. Roger Y. Chao Jr., Head of Education, Youth & Sports Division of the ASEAN Secretariat kicked off the event with a 3-hour Special Lecture, introducing an overview of the development and initiatives that advances the ASEAN Community-Building Project.
He also highlighted key initiatives that the ASEAN Community undertook to address various challenges the region faces, such as the ASEAN Declaration on Human Resource Development for a Changing World of Work, ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, and the ASEAN Digitalization Masterplan 2025.
Since its launch in 2009, the ASEAN in Today’s World has been conducted annually by Kyushu University in collaboration with a consortium of universities from ASEAN and Japan, namely Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Ateneo de Manila University, Mahidol University, Universiti Malaya and Fukuoka Women’s University./.
