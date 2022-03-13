ASEAN Seminar talks women’s role in ASEAN Community building Women’s role in the ASEAN Community building and post-COVID-19 recovery was highlighted at an international seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 11.

ASEAN Singapore's economy likely to grow 4 percent in 2022: experts Private economists kept their forecast for Singapore's 2022 economic growth at 4 percent, according to a survey recently released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

ASEAN ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group completes agendas The 42nd ASEAN Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) Meeting, hosted by Vietnam, has completed all ten agendas during its course spanning March 9 and 10.

World Singapore’s Omicron wave peaks, infections decline Singapore’s current Omicron wave has peaked and the number of infections across the country is now declining, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told the Parliament on March 9.