A match of Indonesia and Vietnam in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship qualification (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Defending champions Indonesia on February 11 announced their withdrawal from the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Youth Championship slated for February 14-26 in Cambodia.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said on its official website that among 29 players received call-ups from head coach Shin Tae-yong, seven test positive for COVID-19 and three suffer from injuries.

PSSI Secretary General Yunus Nusi said the team is focusing on providing treatment for the players and has to pull out of the upcoming tournament.

The decision was made following Shin’s proposal, according to the PSSI.

This year’s event will be the third edition of the AFF U23 Championship after the first and second tournaments in 2005 and 2019, respectively.

The teams are to play in the round-robin format. The three top teams in the groups and the best second-place squad will compete in the semi-finals.

Vietnam are in the same group with Thailand and Singapore./.