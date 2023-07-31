Society Bodies of three Lam Dong landslide victims found As of 10 pm on July 30, rescuers found bodies of three police officers who were buried by a landslide occurring at their station in Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in the afternoon the same day.

Four missing in Lam Dong landslide Four police officers are now remaining unaccounted for after a landslide caused by heavy rains buried part of their station in Bao Loc pass in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on July 30.

Citizen protection measures adopted following incident in Cambodia A clash occurred in Phnom Penh on July 29, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old Vietnamese citizen, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Vietnam Summer Camp 2023: Young OVs visit Thua Thien-Hue More than 100 overseas Vietnamese (OV) youth toured the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 29 and 30, after 11 days exploring their home country as part of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2023 programme.