Remains believed to be of US MIA repatriated
A ceremony to repatriate the remains believed to be of a US soldier listed as missing in action (MIA) from the war in Vietnam was held at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang on July 29.
At the ceremony, the 162nd of its kind, representatives from the Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) handed over the remains to the US side which included US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper and representatives of US MIA Office in Hanoi.
The remains were found as a result of the 151st joint field activity which lasted from May to July 2023.
Vietnamese forensic specialists examined the remains and determined that they might belong to a US MIA from the war in Vietnam. The US side will transfer the remains to Hawaii for further verification.
The efforts to search and account for US MIAs, including joint ones, have been implemented by the two governments since the late 1980s. To date, over 730 US MIAs have been identified./.