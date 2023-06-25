Remains of volunteer soldier Lo Van Noi return home from Laos (Photo: VNA)

Yen Bai (VNA) - A memorial ceremony and a reburial service were held in the northern province of Yen Bai June 25 for Lo Van Noi, a Vietnamese volunteer soldier who laid down his life in Laos during war time.

Colonel Han Van Hung, head of the search team for war martyrs' remains under the Political Department of Military Region 2 said that as of early May this year, the team found the remains of four soldiers in Luang Prabang province. Among them, Noi is the only soldier to be identified.

Provincial officials attended the ceremony and offered incense and flowers to express gratitude for the deceased./.