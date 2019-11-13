Society Soc Trang’s rice variety recognised as best in world The Soc Trang-based ST24 rice variety was honoured as having the best flavour in the world, as it received the World’s Best Rice 2019 award at the 11th Annual World’s Best Rice Contest in the Philippines on November 12.

Society Second Level-2 Field Hospital dispatched to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Society Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam opens sixth congress The Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam (CFCV) convened its sixth congress in Hoc Mon district, Ho Chi Minh City on November 13 with the participation of more than 700 delegates from more than 40 localities across the nation.

Society Income increases fast for workers in Vinh Phuc’s craft villages Many workers in craft villages in the northern mountainous province of Vinh Phuc have enjoy continuous rises in their income, thanks to the province’s support policy for local small industry and handicraft in rural areas.