Report on education human resources transformation in Asia released
A class at Viet Duc High School in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Education Commission has released a report on the transformation of human resources for education in Asia.
Addressing the report release ceremony in Hanoi on November 13, Ta Ngoc Tri, Deputy Director of the Primary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said that Vietnam has completed the popularization of primary education and will continue maintaining and promoting the result.
He held that the efficiency of the country’s education investment policies was shown in the PISA rankings in 2012 and 2015.
The Education Law 2019 has specified that expenditures for education accounts for at least 20 percent of the State budget, he noted, adding that Vietnam has paid special attention to the development of teachers and ensuring teachers’ qualifications.
Tri said that in order to promote the educational achievements, Vietnam has conducted comprehensive reform of education and training with the application of new teaching curriculum that focuses on developing students’ capacity and equip them with necessary skills in the 21st century.
He stressed the need to improve the qualifications of teachers, while praising the efficiency of a project on teaching Mathematics in some high schools in Vietnam, which has been implemented by the Education Commission and the Arizona University.
Ju-Ho Lee, a commissioner of the Education Commission and former Minister of Education, Science and Technology of the Republic of Korea, said that many countries are facing shortage of teachers and unequal allocation of the force.
He stressed that teacher alone cannot complete the UN Sustainable Development Goal number four on education, requiring the coordination of many forces.
Teachers need leadership and support to approach vulnerable group effectively, he said.
Lee underscored the need for education human resources and systems that can adapt to rapid changes of the current world in demographics, environment and science-technology renovation.
Therefore, the report recommends a vision to create adaptive and growing education systems that can exploit new chances, he said, adding that it also focuses on the building of studying groups with the engagement of people from many sectors such as leaders of schools, experts, enterprises, health care staff, parents, volunteers to help all children succeed in studying./.