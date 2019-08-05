At the talks (Photo: VNA)

– The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Malaysia convened their second round of talks on a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) in Seoul on August 5.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the RoK, the two-day event takes place about a month after the first talks in Kuala Lumpur, during which both sides agreed to a general outline of the deal and a schedule for future negotiations.The second talks are expected to include negotiations on the commodity market, economic cooperation, country of origin rules, and regulations for traded goods.The sides plan to conclude the deal by November.According to a Korean trade ministry official, Malaysia is the RoK’s fourth largest trading partner in the ASEAN and a key nation in the country’s New Southern Policy. As such, the bilateral FTA will help Korean firms develop in the market.-VNA